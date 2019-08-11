Jaguars sign Ben Ijalana, release Benny Cunningham

The Jaguars kicked Sunday off by making a series of roster moves.

The team signed offensive lineman Ben Ijalana, tight end Ethan Wolf and offensive lineman Ka'John Armstrong. They released Benny Cunningham with an injury settlement and waived offensive linemen Jordan Agasiva and Andrew Lauderdale in corresponding moves.

Ijalana was a Colts second-round pick in 2011, but tore his ACL four games into his rookie season and then tore it again in 2012. He moved on to play 30 games for the Jets over the last five seasons.

Neither Armstrong nor Wolf has any regular season experience.

Cunningham has been dealing with a hamstring injury. Alfred Blue, Thomas Rawls and Ryquell Armstead are the remaining backs behind Leonard Fournette in Jacksonville.