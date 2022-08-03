Jaguars sign Beau Benzschawel, waive Jared Hocker

The Jaguars made a couple of roster moves involving offensive linemen on Wednesday.

The team announced the signing of guard Beau Benzschawel to their 90-man roster. Guard Jared Hocker was waived with an injury designation, so he’ll revert to injured reserve if he goes unclaimed.

Benzschawel was undrafted out of Wisconsin in 2019 and signed with the Lions. He played in two games as a rookie and moved on to play one game for the Texans the next year. He spent last season on Washington’s practice squad.

Brandon Scherff and Tyler Shatley appear to be the likely starters at guard in Jacksonville. Benzschawel will try to show enough to earn a spot as a reserve or on the practice squad.

