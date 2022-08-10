The Jaguars have signed defensive lineman Auzoyah Alufohai, the team announced on Wednesday.

Alufohai entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Texans in 2020. He did not make the 53-man roster but was signed to the practice squad. He appeared in three games for Houston, playing 66 defensive snaps and 19 special teams snaps.

After the Texans waived him last August, he bounced from Chicago to Green Bay and back to Chicago on the practice squad. He signed a futures deal with the Bears and was in camp with the team but was waived on Aug. 5.

As a corresponding move, the Jaguars have waived defensive lineman Jeremiah Ledbetter with an injury designation.

Jaguars sign Auzoyah Alufohai originally appeared on Pro Football Talk