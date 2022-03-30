Jaguars sign Arden Key

Arden Key took several visits with NFL teams after free agency opened earlier this month and the edge rusher has found a place to play in 2022.

The Jaguars announced Key’s signing on Wednesday morning. The team did not announce any terms, but Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that it is a one-year deal that can be worth as much as $7 million.

Key met with Jacksonville last week and also spent time with the Lions, Ravens, and Chiefs before coming to an agreement with the Jags.

Key had an underwhelming first three NFL seasons after the Raiders made him a third-round pick in 2018, but he came on with 6.5 sacks for the 49ers last season. The Jaguars will team Key with Josh Allen for the time being and no one will be surprised if Aidan Hutchinson joins the group when the first overall pick in the draft is announced next month.

