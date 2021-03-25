Jaguars re-sign Adam Gotsis

The Jaguars re-signed defensive end Adam Gotsis, the team announced Thursday.

Gotsis played all 16 games with 14 starts in 2020 for the Jaguars. He totaled 37 tackles, including four tackles for loss, and three passes defensed in 2020.

Gotsis spent his first four seasons in Denver after being drafted in the second round by the Broncos in 2016.

During his five-year career, Gotsis’ career totals include 73 games played, 42 starts, 146 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and 16 passes defensed.

The Melbourne, Australia, native is the highest-drafted Australian-born player in NFL history. Gotsis competed in Australian Rules Football for eight years before playing American Rules Football for the Monash Warriors in Melbourne.

After competing in Australia, Gotsis attended Georgia Tech, where he played four years before pursuing a career in the NFL.

