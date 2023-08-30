Jaguars sign 13 players to practice squad, including QB Nathan Rourke

While hundreds of players flooded the waiver wire Tuesday evening and into Monday morning, the Jacksonville Jaguars were rewarded with none of them. Inversely, none of the team's 26 players placed on waivers were claimed, allowing any team to sign them as free agents or sign them to their respective team's 16-man practice squad.

Jaguars initial 53-man roster: Work remains, but initial returns are available now

Wednesday, the team announced they've signed 13 players to their practice squad, leaving three spots open and one spot left for international player, safety Ayo Oyelola. Technically, Jacksonville has 17 practice squad spots thanks to the league's International Player Pathway Program. Only Oyelola will be eligible for the 17th spot.

The list includes drafted rookies, cornerback Erick Hallett II and tight end Derek Parish. Parish was drafted as a fullback but works primarily with the team's tight ends. He played defensive end in college with Houston. The list also includes 2022 fifth-round pick, running back Snoop Conner, who was waived by the team Tuesday.

The team made quick work to sign quarterback Nathan Rourke to the practice squad, the former CFL star made headlines through the team's preseason and will work as a developmental player behind quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and C.J. Beathard.

Nathan Rourke among players signed to Jaguars practice squad

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Nathan Rourke (18) throws the ball during the fourth quarter of a preseason matchup Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. The game was suspended in the fourth after Miami Dolphins wide receiver Daewood Davis (87) was injured on a play with the Jaguars leading 31-18.

Teams are allowed a total of 16 players on their respective practice squads. That includes six veterans with an unlimited number of years, meaning any player in the league could sign with a team's practice squad, theoretically. The other 10 spots will be filled with rookies up to second-year players.

Jacksonville signed defensive lineman Corey Peters last year, for example. He already had 11 accrued seasons in the league and recently announced his retirement from football.

This year, veteran cornerback Tevaughn Campbell fills one of the six eligible veteran practice squad spots. The team can add three more while working their way to 16 players.

Here is the official Jaguars' 2023 practice squad so far:

Nathan Rourke, quarterback

Jacob Harris, wide receiver

Snoop Conner, running back

Chandler Brewer, offensive lineman

D.J. Coleman, outside linebacker

Coy Cronk, offensive lineman

De'Shaan Dixon, defensive lineman

Dequan Jackson, linebacker

Derek Parish, tight end

Darryl Williams, offensive lineman

Seth Williams, wide receiver

Tevaughn Campbell, cornerback

Erick Hallett II, cornerback

