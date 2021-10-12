Jaguars do some shuffling with the practice squad

Coming off a frustrating 37-19 loss to Tennessee, Jacksonville heads back to the drawing board as a it tries to avoid an 0-6 start when it takes on the Miami Dolphins in London on Sunday morning.

Ahead of that game, the Jaguars made some tweaks to their practice squad, adding running back Kerrith Whyte Jr., offensive lineman Jared Hocker and receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe.

The #Jaguars are signing RB Kerrith Whyte Jr., OL Jared Hocker, and WR Josh Imatorbhebhe to their practice squad. They released OL Austen Pleasants, RB Wendell Smallwood, and WR Devin Smith from the unit to make space for the new additions. — James Johnson (@SportsGrind_Don) October 12, 2021

Whyte is a third-year player who was drafted in the seventh round in 2019 and has 122 career rushing yards. He spent this past offseason with the Buffalo Bills. Meanwhile, Hocker is a first-year guy out of Texas A&M who most recently spent some time on the Los Angeles Rams practice squad, and Imatorbhebhe is another rookie who signed with the Jags after the draft and spent most of the offseason with the team.

To clear space for these moves, the team released offensive lineman Austen Pleasants, who was signed last week, as well as running back Wendell Smallwood and receiver Devin Smith, the latter of which saw a bit of preseason action and nine offensive snaps Week 1 against Houston with the Jags.

With some injuries and the team looking to build for the future, it’s not surprising to see some shuffling with the practice squad, and we’ll keep you posted on if any of these players will be activated for the trip to the United Kingdom.