Jaguars showing interest in Michigan RB Hassan Haskins

The Jacksonville Jaguars could take a running back in the later rounds of the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft because their two current running backs James Robinson and Travis Etienne are coming off season-ending injuries. One back the Jags have reportedly shown interest in is Michigan’s Hassan Haskins, who met virtually with the team according to Draft Network’s Justin Melo.

Last season, he helped the Wolverines make the College Football Playoffs for the first time. He finished the season with 1,327 rushing yards, averaging 4.9 yards a carry and 20 touchdowns.

Bleacher Report’s NFL scouting department believes Haskins can be a team’s passing down No. 2 or No. 3 option because of his strong ability to pass protect and expects him to be drafted somewhere in the fifth round.

Head coach Doug Pederson met with reporters during the NFL annual owners meeting in Florida earlier this week and said Etienne is expected to return in April. Meanwhile, he added that Robinson likely won’t be available until the start of training camp.

Another option for the Jaguars could be Florida running back Dameon Pierce. Jacksonville was in attendance for the Gators Pro Day on Monday and sent their running backs coach Bernie Parmalee to check him (and potentially Malik Davis) out firsthand.