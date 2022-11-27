Jaguars shock Ravens on late TD pass, 2-point conversion
The Baltimore Ravens-Jacksonville Jaguars game on Sunday was delayed by lightning.
The Jaguars delivered more of the strikes later in the afternoon as Trevor Lawrence threw a TD pass and 2-point conversion with 18 seconds left to give Jacksonville a 28-27 upset of the Ravens.
Lawrence found Marvin Jones Jr. for a 10-yard TD pass to close within 27-26.
The Ravens were successful on a 2-point conversion on an earlier TD to build the 7-point lead.
Jacksonville coach Doug Pederson decided to play for the win and went for two.
Lawrence connected with Zay Jones and the Jaguars improved to 4-7.
JAGUARS TOUCHDOWN.
📺: #BALvsJAX on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
The @Jaguars 2-point conversion is GOOD.
They have the lead with 14 seconds left!
📺: #BALvsJAX on CBS

— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022
The Ravens attempted a 67-yard field goal to win the game but Justin Tucker’s kick was short.
Justin Tucker's 67-yard field goal attempt falls short.@Jaguars win! #BALvsJAX pic.twitter.com/DNfqPrCqdx
— NFL (@NFL) November 27, 2022