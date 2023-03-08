The Jaguars made cornerback Shaquill Griffin‘s release official Wednesday afternoon.

They announced the roster move in a 12-word sentence.

Griffin’s release will save the Jaguars $13.1 million against the cap with $4 million in dead cap money.

Griffin had one year remaining on his contract.

He is coming off a back injury that limited him to five games in 2022. In two seasons with Jacksonville, Griffin recorded 11 passes defensed and one forced fumble.

Griffin, a third-round selection in 2017, spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks. He appeared in 57 games for Seattle, with 53 starts, and totaled 58 passes defensed and six interceptions.

Jaguars make Shaquill Griffin’s release official originally appeared on Pro Football Talk