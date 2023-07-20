Jaguars will get in shape, get fed, get treated and hopefully get better in Miller Center

This is the second in a series on the impact of the Jacksonville Jaguars' Miller Electric Center.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive linemen Tyler Shatley and Walker Little were playing with some new toys on Tuesday: the weights in the team's 11,330-square foot strength and conditioning room in the Miller Electric Center — nearly double the floor space of the previous weight room at EverBank Stadium.

"Top-notch," Shatley said.

"A lot of room for us to be together in one place," Little said.

The Jaguars weight room in the Miller Electric Center is more than 11,000 square feet in all, more than double the size of the weight room in EverBank Stadium.

They were the only two players in the room at the time but next week when the rest of the team reports for training camp, the room will be a cacophony of clangs, clatters and thuds during the hours reserved for weight training for the 90 players on the training camp roster.

The key number is just that: 90. After having to schedule weight training and conditioning in shifts in the old stadium (including some drills held outside due to lack of space), Jaguars strength and conditioning coach Cedric Scott can accommodate the entire team.

"Much more efficient now," Scott said.

The main reason for the Miller Electric Center's existence is simple: to help an NFL team get better. Whether it's the new 14 Jaguars-branded racks, cardio machines of every kind, dozens of dumbells, weighted medicine balls, ropes, stretching bands and machines that look like a Bond villain's idea for torture, the Jaguars have every resource needed to get bigger, faster and stronger.

The Jaguars will also have a training room with more treatment and taping tables, two full-sized examination rooms and all forms of therapy for aching muscles that involve cold water, hot water, zero gravity [sort of], and even an isolation chamber.

To outfit the team, the equipment room and storage area have tripled in size.

To feed as many as 90 ravenous football players who have just expended an enormous number of calories in training camp, there's a kitchen and dining area that's more than 5,000 square feet.

Jaguars guard Tyler Shatley demonstrates a resistence band in the weight room at the Miller Electric Center.

The locker room, which is big enough to allow for the full training-camp roster, also has a sauna and steam room just off the showers, the team's beloved ping-pong table, a golf simulator, couches, recliners and a two-seat barbershop.

Meeting rooms have plush chairs and state-of-the-art video equipment.

The sum total, the organization hopes, is to give the Jaguars every coach's goal: a better chance of getting better.

Fellowship through lifting

Scott, for one, can't wait to see how a larger, better-equipped weight room will enhance the team's chance of competing in the NFL.

"We did pretty good with less last year," he said of the small space in the stadium, which limited the amount of equipment. "So it all should continue to get better."

Jaguars-branded dumbells await the team's use next week at the Miller Electric Center.

Scott also said the ability to have all 90 players during training camp in the weight room (and the 53 players once the season starts) will be one more method of team-building.

"We've had to split groups up for so long, lifting at different times ... now our small guys get to see how the big guys lift. Both of them get to see how our combo guys lift. They will feed off each other and compete but it will all be in the name of unity."

Little said there are also little things that count — such as a healthy amount of natural light that prevents the weight room from feeling like a dungeon.

"The natural light keeps the mood up," he said. "There's so much space ... it's easier to schedule things and a lot of room for us to be in the same place together."

Jeff Ferguson, the Jaguars' vice president of Player Health and Performance, also talked of "the flow" in the building. The weight room has doors that lead directly to the practice fields. The training area, recovery room and equipment rooms are within a few steps of the locker room and weight room, and also close to doors that lead to the fields.

"Everything was designed to easy ingress and egress," he said. "We're very efficient in our scheduling and by the end of the year when you add up all the time we've saved, it will make a difference."

The Jaguars will have pools with both heated and cold water for injury recovery in the training area of the Miller Electric Center.

Training, recovery areas improved

Start with expediency: The training staff will be able to tape 180 ankles faster during training camp, with six taping tables.

Team doctors have two full-sized examination rooms to use in case of injuries. Players who are rehabbing will find equipment such as an AlterG anti-gravity treadmill that reduces body weight to help players begin walking and running.

There are also adjustable-height massage tables, eight zero-gravity massage chairs, a cryotherapy chamber, a float tank, two LED beds and one cocoon pod — devices that promote blood flow, tissue regeneration and relaxation to speed up injury recovery.

The Jaguars will also have behavioral health available.

"Football is a violent sport by nature, a contact and collision sport," Ferguson said. "The resources we have now will help decrease the time loss and end up helping prevent certain injuries."

Feeding hungry Jaguars

Mindy Black has been the Jaguars' director of performance nutrition since 2015 and leads a staff of 25 during training camp who will be entrusted with one of the most important jobs within the organization: feeding 90 hungry football players three times a day (with two snacks) and doing what is in their best health interests.

Some players need to lose weight and gain muscle mass. Others need to gain weight. And here's the tough part for Black and the team dieticians: almost every player had his own unique meal plan, based on tests that measure his metabolism and whether certain foods are inflammatory.

The Jaguars dining room and kitchen was enlarged at the Miller Center to feed 90 players and the coaching staff three meals and two snacks per day during training camp.

Broccoli and kale may be superfoods, but not for everyone.

"It depends on their metabolism, thyroid, whether they have stomach issues ... not all healthy food is the best for everyone," she said. "We can't have one meal plan for 90 players."

The kitchen and dining area in the Miller Electric Center will help Black and her staff serve the team in a more highly efficient manner. Start with convenience: the players have eaten in the West Club of EverBank Stadium in recent years but the kitchen where most of the food was prepared was on the side of the stadium near Dailey's Place.

Workers on Black's staff would have to load the food in carts and embark on a 10-minute walk to the West Club, pushing the carts up a ramp over the final portion of the trip. It was time-consuming and the food lost a bit of its freshness in the process.

That's not an issue now. The three main stoves at the Miller Electric Center are within steps of the serving areas.

The new dining area has a walk-in freezer for meet and a walk-in refrigerated area for produce and other foods that need to be kept cold, both the size of a standard bedroom. One of the other features is a huge pizza oven imported from Italy.

During last year's training camp, Jaguars players consumed 500 pounds of pasta, 1,400 pounds of potatoes, 6,500 pounds of chicken, 2,900 pounds of beef, 1,100 pounds of seafood, 1,700 pounds of bananas, 500 pounds of pasta, 182 gallons of milk, 10,000 eggs and 5,000 smoothies.

Black estimates that players need to consume between 5,000-7,000 calories and 600 grams of carbohydrates to keep up with the rigorous physical demands of training camp.

The cooks begin arriving at 3 a.m. Black gets there around 5 a.m. and often works until 9 to 10 p.m. at night.

"It's bigger and better," Black said of her facilities at the Miller Electric Center.

Home away from home

There weren't enough lockers in past training camps for all 90 players, which meant some were relegated to an auxiliary locker room. The locker room at the Miller Center will have 91 lockers in the same space, once again an effort to promote team unity.

The players also will have a separate lounge for the first time, where the ping-pong table, golf simulator and barber chairs will be located. No longer will a point in their hotly-contested ping-pong matches be decided because of a collision with another player returning from the showers.

The lockers for Jaguar players K'Lavon Chaisson, Adam Gotsis and Michael Dogbe are reading for their return to training camp next week.

The team's main meeting room has 153 comfortable, reclining chairs in a theater setting (the previous room had 117 seats), with a video screen that is 13 by 23 feet. There are 10 position group meeting rooms.

Almost all meeting areas and offices have windows and more natural light than being located deep in the bowels of EverBank Stadium.

"We kind of joked a lot about windows and being able to see outside, the fresh air," said Jaguars coach Doug Pederson. "Those things make a difference. It makes it easier when you can step right out on two beautiful practice fields. You've got a great indoor facility. You can get a lot more work done."

And that's the point: more work, in a more efficient manner, gives the Jaguars a better chance to compete.

Up next: How the team's in-house media and production will better be able to bring the team's stories to fans.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars giving players every possible performance edge in Miller Center