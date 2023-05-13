Jaguars set to conduct joint practices with Detroit Lions in Week 2 of preseason

The Jaguars will be conducting joint practices with the Detroit Lions during the second week of the preseason, head coach Doug Pederson indicated Friday.

The date and time for the matchup has yet to be determined. The Lions' official training facility is located at Allen Park, about 12 miles from Ford Field.

Jacksonville begins its preseason with a road trip to face off against the Dallas Cowboys before going up to Detroit to face the Lions. The Jaguars played the Lions last season, ultimately suffering their worst defeat of the season, 40-14 before going on a five-game winning streak to end the season and win the AFC South.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Christian Kirk stiff arms Detroit Lions safety Kerby Joseph (31) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

More Jaguars coverage:

Ready for prime time: Jaguars 2023 schedule features home-opener rematch vs. Chiefs, three prime-time games

Signed, sealed, delivered: Jaguars sign RB Tank Bigsby, nine other draft picks ahead of rookie minicamp

Renovation coverage: Jacksonville Jaguars have had talks with UNF, Florida Gators over relocating future games

Last year, the Jaguars conducted joint practices with the Atlanta Falcons, going up to the Falcons' practice facility in Flowery Branch (Ga.) for two days before playing them in Week 3 of the preseason.

Last year, Pederson said that he really enjoys joint practices and feels it's another opportunity for his players to go up against a different team in a controlled environment.

"I think they’re really valuable to get some really good work in, especially with your starters and guys who you think are going to be starting on opening day," Pederson said last year during rookie minicamp when asked about joint practices.

"You’re going against another team at that point in training camp and allowing our team to get out of here for a few days and practice against a team that’s a well-coached, disciplined football team and it will be good for our guys to get some work in.”

The Jaguars began a two-day rookie minicamp Friday, getting an opportunity to see their newest players on the practice fields for the first time.

Demetrius Harvey is the Jacksonville Jaguars reporter for the Florida Times-Union. You can follow him on Twitter at @Demetrius82.

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Jaguars will hold joint practices with Detroit Lions during preseason