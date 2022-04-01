Jaguars send a survey to gauge fan feedback on upcoming renovations

Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan has long wanted to renovate TIAA Bank Field, and the organization took another step to get the process going this week. The Jaguars sent out a survey Thursday to season-ticket holders asking several questions about what they want to see in upcoming stadium renovations. Here is what a portion of the graphic said:

Two years ago, in partnership with the City of Jacksonville, the Jaguars embarked on a multi-step process regarding the Stadium of the Future. We completed the first few steps and are ready to advance to the next stage of our process. The good news is our work to date suggests that the structural systems of the current stadium are sound and as such we can consider a stadium renovation as opposed to new stadium construction to meet the future needs of our fans and other stakeholders. The next step in the Stadium of the Future process involves you!

The rest of the survey asked for the feedback of fans on the upcoming renovations through several questions, including asking what amenities are most important to them. The Florida Times-Union’s Eugene Frenette also reported that the Jaguars have hired eight sports architects to come up with designs for what the future stadium would look like.

In addition to sending out fans survey about what they want in renovated TIAA Bank Field, #Jaguars have hired and engaged eight sports architects to come up with designs for what that stadium would look like. — Eugene Frenette (@GeneFrenette) March 31, 2022

Aside from the team performing better, the Jags should expect several fans to ask for shade as they endure the hot Florida sun during football season. Most of the Jags’ games are at 1 p.m. EST, which means fans are often stuck watching the Jags during the hottest points of the day.

When the results are in, maybe the team could consider a canopy like the one built in Miami at Hard Rock Stadium. That certainly would make game day experiences more tolerable, though winning is ultimately what fans want.

With these renovations, the Jags will be able to extend their lease at TIAA Bank Field, which expires in 2030.