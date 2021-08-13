If Jaguars are selling, who could the Browns get in a trade?

The Jacksonville Jaguars are transitioning to a new era under Urban Meyer. The initial feel around the team hasn’t been great starting with Meyer bemoaning much of the NFL’s rules and process during the offseason.

The team also brought back Tim Tebow but as a tight end and spent a first-round pick on a running back despite having a good starter in James Robinson and signing a veteran, Carlos Hyde, in free agency.

Now comes word that Jacksonville is dealing former Cleveland Browns linebacker Joe Schobert to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Jags paid Shobert about $15 million, plus whatever salary they take on in the trade, for his one season with the team.

If Jacksonville is selling off players that arrived before Meyer did this offseason, who could the Browns target? With Cleveland visiting Jacksonville this weekend, the team will get a chance to see many of the players on the field for themselves before possibly making an offer.

Edge Josh Allen

We start with one of the most unlikely trades but also, perhaps, the biggest target for Cleveland in edge rusher Josh Allen. Allen was drafted seventh overall in 2019 and racked up 10.5 sacks as a rookie. Last year, Allen only appeared in 8 games before injuring his kneed and missing the rest of the season. Only 24 years old, Allen would be a great compliment to Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney this season. If Jacksonville was willing to trade him, almost every team in the NFL would have an interest which would push the trade cost quite high. Would Browns general manager Andrew Berry push a first-round pick, and more, onto the table for him?

CB C.J. Henderson

There have already been rumors that Henderson could be had in a trade after being a top ten pick last season. While rare, with Meyer at the helm it is possible he could be acquired in a deal. On their first unofficial depth chart, Henderson is their fifth cornerback.

Unlike Allen, Henderson's trade value is much lower than where he was selected. While the team might hope to recoup a second-round pick, they may not even get that and decide to hang on to him. With assets already invested in the cornerback position, Berry may not go very high but the Browns value coverage at a premium.

Edge K'Lavon Chaisson

Another edge rusher and another player from the Jags 2020 draft class, Chaisson did not have a good rookie season. The former LSU Tiger started three games and contributed 19 tackles, three tackles for loss and just one sack. Drafted with the 20th pick, Chaisson also may be available cheaper than would be expected a year after being drafted in the first round. Like both Allen and Henderson, teams would have an interest in the young, lean edge player but enough to allow the Jaguars to make a move?

DL Taven Bryan

A large step down from the first three names on this list, Bryan was still a first-round pick, back in 2018. So far this offseason, Bryan was placed on the non-football injury list, then he was placed on the COVID-19 reserve list and is third on the depth chart at defensive end in the Jacksonville 3-4 scheme. A size, quickness combination coming out of Florida, Bryan could be a buy-low candidate like Ronnie Harrison last season. The price would likely be cheaper as Bryan only has this year left on his contract and hasn't flashed often enough to bring back a large return. For the Browns, Bryan could provide a 3-technique player to help provide some interior pass rush.

K Josh Lambo

A little bit of a curveball but if Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski are worried about their kicker situation, acquiring Lambo could be the solution. Lambo is one of the Jags top 15 paid players and was not brought in by Meyer. Lambo was great in 2019 but missed most of 2020, only playing in four games. Given his position and salary, Lambo is a luxury Jacksonville may not want to keep around.

