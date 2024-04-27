Jaguars select Arkansas kicker Cam Little in sixth round

Arkansas' Cam Little became the third kicker selected in the sixth round, following Alabama's Will Reichard and Stanford's Joshua Karty.

The Jaguars selected Little with the 212th overall pick after the Vikings took Reichard at 203 and the Rams took Karty at 209.

Brandon McManus made only 30-of-37 field goals and all 35 extra points last season for Jacksonville. Riley Patterson and Joey Slye are the current kickers on the team's roster.

Little went 53-of-64 on his field goal tries in three seasons kicking for the Hogs, and he made all 129 extra points. In 2023, Little was 20-of-24 on field goals.