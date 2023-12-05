Jaguars score two touchdowns in 2:16 to regain lead, 28-21

Jaguars receiver Parker Washington, a sixth-round rookie, had played only 12 offensive snaps this season before Christian Kirk's injury. When Kirk went out with a groin injury on a 26-yard reception on the team's first snap, Washington was called upon.

He has answered.

Washington has his first four catches, his first 47 receiving yards and his first touchdown.

On third-and-nine, Trevor Lawrence threw into the end zone, and Bengals safety Dax Hill undercut the pass. He had the interception in his hands . . . and then he didn't.

The ball went through his hands and Washington tipped it and caught it lying on his back. He got his backside inbounds before rolling out of bounds.

It tied the game 21-21 with 5:26 remaining in the third quarter.

The Jaguars regained the lead after the Bengals got too cute for their own good. Cincinnati tried a second throwback pass after losing 7 yards on the first one on a throw by Ja'Marr Chase. This one ended worse, with Josh Allen picking Tyler Boyd's pass and returning it 8 yards to the Cincinnati 9.

Lawrence reached it over the goal line on fourth-and-one to give the Jaguars the lead back at 28-21 with 3:10 remaining in the third quarter.