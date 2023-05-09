Jaguars’ schedule rotation for 2023 and future seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reveal their 2023 schedule Thursday, but the opponents have already been determined.

Schedule makers for the NFL rely on a rotational formula that ensures that no two teams will avoid playing each other for more than four years, at the most. It also means almost all of the Jaguars’ opponents for the next few years are set, as well.

The only exceptions are the teams that will be determined by the Jaguars’ finish in the AFC South in the season prior. For example, as the reigning champs, Jacksonville will play the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West champions (Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers, respectively) in 2023.

Barring an adjustment to the current rotation or a wild scenario like a divisional realignment or an adjustment to the amount of games in the regular season, here are the Jaguars’ opponents in the next five years:

2023

Home:

Away:

2024

Home:

Away:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Miami Dolphins (AFC East)

Buffalo Bills (AFC East)

Chicago Bears (NFC North)

Detroit Lions (NFC North)

AFC West opponent TBD

NFC East opponent TBD

2025

Home:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West)

Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West)

Los Angeles Rams (NFC West)

Seattle Seahawks (NFC West)

AFC East opponent TBD

NFC South opponent TBD

Away:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Denver Broncos (AFC West)

Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West)

Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)

San Francisco 49ers (NFC West)

AFC North opponent TBD

2026

Home:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Cleveland Browns (AFC North)

Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)

Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East)

Washington Commanders (NFC East)

AFC East opponent TBD

Away:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

Dallas Cowboys (NFC East)

New York Giants (NFC East)

AFC West opponent TBD

NFC North opponent TBD

2027

Home:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills (AFC East)

Miami Dolphins (AFC East)

New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)

AFC West opponent TBD

NFC West opponent TBD

Away:

Houston Texans

Indianapolis Colts

Tennessee Titans

New England Patriots (AFC East)

New York Jets (AFC East)

Atlanta Falcons (NFC South)

Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

AFC North opponent TBD

