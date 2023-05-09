Jaguars’ schedule rotation for 2023 and future seasons
The Jacksonville Jaguars will reveal their 2023 schedule Thursday, but the opponents have already been determined.
Schedule makers for the NFL rely on a rotational formula that ensures that no two teams will avoid playing each other for more than four years, at the most. It also means almost all of the Jaguars’ opponents for the next few years are set, as well.
The only exceptions are the teams that will be determined by the Jaguars’ finish in the AFC South in the season prior. For example, as the reigning champs, Jacksonville will play the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West champions (Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers, respectively) in 2023.
Barring an adjustment to the current rotation or a wild scenario like a divisional realignment or an adjustment to the amount of games in the regular season, here are the Jaguars’ opponents in the next five years:
2023
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Home:
Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)
Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)
Atlanta Falcons (NFC South)
Carolina Panthers (NFC South)
Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West 1st place)
San Francisco 49ers (NFC West 1st place)
Away:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns (AFC North)
Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)
New Orleans Saints (NFC South)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)
Buffalo Bills (AFC East 1st place)
2024
Bob Self/Florida Times-Union
Home:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots (AFC East)
New York Jets (AFC East)
Green Bay Packers (NFC North)
Minnesota Vikings (NFC North)
AFC North opponent TBD
Away:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Miami Dolphins (AFC East)
Buffalo Bills (AFC East)
Chicago Bears (NFC North)
Detroit Lions (NFC North)
AFC West opponent TBD
NFC East opponent TBD
2025
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Home:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West)
Los Angeles Chargers (AFC West)
Los Angeles Rams (NFC West)
Seattle Seahawks (NFC West)
AFC East opponent TBD
NFC South opponent TBD
Away:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Denver Broncos (AFC West)
Las Vegas Raiders (AFC West)
Arizona Cardinals (NFC West)
San Francisco 49ers (NFC West)
AFC North opponent TBD
2026
Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union
Home:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Cleveland Browns (AFC North)
Pittsburgh Steelers (AFC North)
Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East)
Washington Commanders (NFC East)
AFC East opponent TBD
Away:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)
Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)
Dallas Cowboys (NFC East)
New York Giants (NFC East)
AFC West opponent TBD
NFC North opponent TBD
2027
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Home:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
Buffalo Bills (AFC East)
Miami Dolphins (AFC East)
New Orleans Saints (NFC South)
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)
AFC West opponent TBD
NFC West opponent TBD
Away:
Houston Texans
Indianapolis Colts
Tennessee Titans
New England Patriots (AFC East)
New York Jets (AFC East)
Atlanta Falcons (NFC South)
Carolina Panthers (NFC South)
AFC North opponent TBD