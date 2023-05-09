Jaguars’ schedule rotation for 2023 and future seasons

The Jacksonville Jaguars will reveal their 2023 schedule Thursday, but the opponents have already been determined.

Schedule makers for the NFL rely on a rotational formula that ensures that no two teams will avoid playing each other for more than four years, at the most. It also means almost all of the Jaguars’ opponents for the next few years are set, as well.

The only exceptions are the teams that will be determined by the Jaguars’ finish in the AFC South in the season prior. For example, as the reigning champs, Jacksonville will play the AFC West, AFC East, and NFC West champions (Chiefs, Bills, and 49ers, respectively) in 2023.

Barring an adjustment to the current rotation or a wild scenario like a divisional realignment or an adjustment to the amount of games in the regular season, here are the Jaguars’ opponents in the next five years:

2023

Home:

Away:

2024

Home:

Away:

2025

Home:

Away:

2026

Home:

Away:

  • Houston Texans

  • Indianapolis Colts

  • Tennessee Titans

  • Baltimore Ravens (AFC North)

  • Cincinnati Bengals (AFC North)

  • Dallas Cowboys (NFC East)

  • New York Giants (NFC East)

  • AFC West opponent TBD

  • NFC North opponent TBD

2027

Home:

  • Houston Texans

  • Indianapolis Colts

  • Tennessee Titans

  • Buffalo Bills (AFC East)

  • Miami Dolphins (AFC East)

  • New Orleans Saints (NFC South)

  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NFC South)

  • AFC West opponent TBD

  • NFC West opponent TBD

Away:

  • Houston Texans

  • Indianapolis Colts

  • Tennessee Titans

  • New England Patriots (AFC East)

  • New York Jets (AFC East)

  • Atlanta Falcons (NFC South)

  • Carolina Panthers (NFC South)

  • AFC North opponent TBD

