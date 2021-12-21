Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins to miss remainder of the season with a broken ankle

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ 2021 season hasn’t gone the way they would like, and the defense will now have to continue without one of their most vocal voices. On Monday, Jags interim coach Darrell Bevell announce that safety Rayshawn Jenkins would miss the season with a broken ankle, which was an injury he exited Sunday’s game against Houston with.

Jenkins, who was one of the more expensive players the Jags added in the offseason, had his ankle rolled up underneath linebacker Chapelle Russell, who was trying to bring down Texans returner Tremon Smith when he returned a kickoff for a 98-yard touchdown. The injury left Jenkins in a lot of pain as he had to be helped up and carted off.

Jenkins wasn’t able to register any tackles, but was on the field for a total of 15 defensive snaps and three special teams snaps. Sunday’s game marked his 14th start with the Jags since joining them this spring, and he will end his 2021 season with 73 tackles and three pass breakups.

When Jenkins exited the game, safety Daniel Thomas came in to replace him and registered two tackles. Rookie safety Andre Cisco (who registered one tackle) also saw the field, and Bevell said that both safeties could rotate heading forward. Of the two, Thomas is the most experienced with two starts to his name, but fans have been eager to see Cisco’s potential as he displayed great ball-hawking skills at Syracuse University.