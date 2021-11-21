Jaguars S Rayshawn Jenkins ejected for hitting 49ers WR Jauan Jennings in the face

Officials ejected Jacksonville Jaguars safety Rayshawn Jenkins for hitting an opponent during Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The incident took place early in the second quarter with the 49ers holding a 10-0 lead. Jenkins and 49ers receiver Jauan Jennings remained engaged after the whistle after a third-down run by 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel came up short. Jenkins stripped Jennings' helmet off during the altercation. As officials intervened, Jenkins hit Jennings in the face with his open right hand. A flag was immediately thrown.

Jaguars FS Rayshawn Jenkins becomes the 7th player ejected this season, for throwing a punch at 49ers WR Jauan Jennings pic.twitter.com/IsAl7YeETV — Fᴏᴏᴛʙᴀʟʟ Zᴇʙʀᴀs (@footballzebras) November 21, 2021

Penalty leads to DQ, 49ers TD

Jenkins was penalized for unnecessary roughness and disqualified. Jennings was not penalized on the play. The penalty turned a fourth-and-2 at Jacksonville's 27-yard line into a first down for the 49ers at the 14. Five plays later, Jimmy Garoppolo connected with Brandon Aiyuk for a 6-yard touchdown to extend San Francisco's lead to 17-0.

The penalty also left the Jaguars without their starting free safety for the rest of the game.