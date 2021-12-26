Jaguars running back James Robinson tears Achilles against New York Jets

Jacksonville was already shorthanded for its game against the New York Jets, as both teams were playing with a number of players unavailable due to COVID-19, and in the first quarter, it lost arguably its best player.

Running back James Robinson went down with a non-contact injury while the Jags were trailing 6-3 at MetLife Stadium. He was visibly frustrated and appeared to be looking at his heel. Robinson was helped off the field and taken into an injury tent to be evaluated and was later carted into the locker room.

The Jaguars PR Twitter account announced that Robinson would not return against New York after suffering an Achilles injury.

INJURY UPDATE: RB James Robinson is out with an Achilles injury — JaguarsPR (@JaguarsPR) December 26, 2021

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Robinson tore his Achilles and will undergo an MRI to reveal the extent of the damage.

#Jaguars RB James Robinson, who left the field with a lower leg injury, is out with a torn Achilles. He’ll have an MRI to determine the extent. Just an awful way to end the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

It’s a massive loss for this Jaguars team and a considerable setback for Robinson, who was just 11 yards away from reaching 1,000 scrimmage yards for the second-straight season. Without Robinson the rest of the season, and potentially into next season as well, expect to see a heavy dose of Dare Ogunbowale and Ryquell Armstead (currently inactive), who the Jags signed to their active roster this week.