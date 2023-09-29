Jaguars rule Zay Jones out, optimistic about having Jamal Agnew

Jaguars wide receiver Zay Jones went from a long shot to play against the Falcons in London this weekend to having no shot.

Head coach Doug Pederson said that Jones has been ruled out with a right knee injury. Jones also missed last Sunday's loss to the Texans.

Pederson had a more positive update on wide receiver Jamal Agnew, who landed on the injury report Thursday because of a quad issue. Pederson said Agnew is considered questionable, but that the team is optimistic that he will be able to play on Sunday.

The Jaguars ruled linebacker Devin Lloyd out before traveling to London. He had thumb surgery this week and is not expected to play in Week Five's London game against the Bills either.