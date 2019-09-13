Jaguars rule Yannick Ngakoue out

The Jaguars will be without their top pass-rusher Sunday against the Texans.

Via Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com, the team has ruled defensive end Yannick Ngakoue out this week, after he missed the entire week of practice with a hamstring injury.

Ngakoue played in the opener against the Chiefs without any apparent problem.

The Jaguars will also be without left tackle Cam Robinson. He returned to practice this week after missing last week with a knee issue. Coach Doug Marrone said Robinson was clear to play, but they’re going to give him time to recover.