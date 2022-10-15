Jaguars rule WR Marvin Jones Jr., DE Foley Fatukasi out vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced Saturday that wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi have been downgraded to out and won’t travel for a Week 6 road game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fatukasi, 27, suffered a quad injury during the Jaguars’ Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and was out of action in Week 5 as well. He returned to practice this week on a limited basis and was listed as questionable on Friday afternoon.

Jones, 32, was also listed as questionable after he was added to the injury report Friday with a hamstring issue. He’s coming off his best game of the year after finishing Week 5 with seven receptions for 104 yards.

The absence of Fatukasi will likely be filled by Corey Peters, who was elevated from the practice squad last week and was added to the active roster again earlier this week. The Jaguars offense will likely look to Jamal Agnew more as a third receiver with Jones out of action.

The Jaguars also announced Saturday that linebacker Ty Summers was elevated from the practice squad for the Week 6 game.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire