Jaguars rule WR Jamal Agnew questionable vs. Raiders

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew is questionable for the second straight week, but there’s much more optimism that he’ll be able to play in Week 9 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

“Ags is doing well,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Friday. “He’s day to day. We’ll see again today out there on the field where he’s at, but he’s doing well and optimistic that he plays this weekend.”

Agnew, 27, has seven receptions this season for 78 yards with two touchdowns. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per punt return and 22.1 yards per kick return.

The Las Vegas Raiders had a much longer list of injured players, but only listed three as questionable.

One player listed on the injury report for the #Jaguars. https://t.co/tLQAjlM9hc pic.twitter.com/YJgAqXOYIQ — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) November 4, 2022

The most notable player on the list is tight end Darren Waller, who has been out of action since suffering a hamstring early in Week 5. The one-time Pro Bowler started the season with 16 receptions for 175 yards and a touchdown through the first four games of the year.

