Jaguars rule out nearly every starter on their roster for Hall of Fame Game

Jack Baer
·Writer
·1 min read
The NFL is delivering its first real taste of football on Thursday with its annual preseason Hall of Fame Game. Suiting up for the Jacksonville Jaguars against the Las Vegas Raiders: pretty much no players you have ever heard of.

The Jaguars announced which players had been ruled out for the game and the list is, well, extensive:

Travis Etienne Jr., C.J. Beathard, Zay Jones, Laviska Shenault Jr., Marvin Jones Jr., Christian Kirk, Trevor Lawrence, Evan Engram, Darious Williams, James Robinson, Devin Lloyd, Jamal Agnew, Josh Allen, Foyesade Oluokun, Brandon Scherff, Tyler Shatley, Cam Robinson, Jawaan Taylor, Chris Manhertz, Malcom Brown and Folorunso Fatukasi.

Teams have been conservative about playing their starters in the preseason in the past, but this is severe even by those standards.

Among that group is every offensive starter on the Jaguars' most recent depth chart save for rookie center Luke Fortner, as well as the No. 2 quarterback, No. 2 running back and most of the team's defensive players of note.

The good news is the team is at least playing the first overall pick of the 2022 NFL draft, Travon Walker.

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Trevor Lawrence #16 of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off to Travis Etienne Jr. #1 during training camp on July 27, 2022 at Episcopal High School in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Trevor Lawrence, Travis Etienne Jr. and more are not suiting up for the Jaguars in the Hall of Fame Game. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

