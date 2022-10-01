Jaguars rule out OLB K’Lavon Chaisson, activate 2 from practice squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars downgraded both outside linebacker K’Lavon Chaisson and offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen to out, and activated two players from the practice squad to fill their spots Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Former Chiefs offensive lineman Darryl Williams (not to be confused with former Panthers and Bills lineman Daryl Williams) and former Packers linebacker Ty Summers are now on the active roster and will travel with the team to Philadelphia.

Chaisson, a 2020 first-round pick, has seen his snaps on the Jaguars defense vanish almost entirely since the addition of No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker. Last week, he saw the field for just four defensive snaps and 12 on special teams. After not appearing on the injury report at all Wednesday and Thursday, Chaisson was added Friday with an ankle injury.

In 34 games with the Jaguars, Chaisson has two sacks.

Van Lanen, 24, was acquired in an August trade with the Packers and has appeared on eight special teams snaps and one offensive snap so far with the Jaguars.

Darryl Williams hasn’t played in a regular season NFL game and Summers predominantly contributed on special teams during three seasons in Green Bay, although he did make one start at linebacker in 2020.

