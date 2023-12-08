Jaguars rule out 4 players, list 5 as questionable vs. Browns

Trevor Lawrence is one of five Jacksonville Jaguars players listed as questionable for a Week 14 game against the Cleveland Browns. The team also officially ruled out offensive lineman Walker Little, tight end Brenton Strange, and cornerbacks Tre Herndon and Christian Braswell.

During a 34-31 Monday night loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, Lawrence’s ankle twisted awkwardly when he was stepped on by Little. After struggling back to his feet, Lawrence collapsed on the field and threw his helmet in frustration. On Friday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said the quarterback will likely be a game-time decision Sunday.

The other questionable players are cornerback Tyson Campbell, running back Travis Etienne Jr., defensive lineman Folorunso Fatukasi, and running back D’Ernest Johnson.

It’d be a surprise if Etienne, Fatukasi, or Johnson were forced to miss the game in Cleveland, and Lawrence appears to be trending toward playing. Campbell may be the most doubtful of the group.

The Browns had a lengthy injury report too this week, but listed only four players as questionable for Sunday and didn’t rule out any players.

Amari Cooper, one of the four questionable Browns players, leads the team in receiving with 799 yards in 12 games.

