The Jaguars have made a defensive splash in early free agency.

According to NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo, Jacksonville has agreed to terms with former Bears defensive lineman Roy Robertson-Harris on a three-year contract. Garafolo reports the deal is worth $24.4 million with $14 million guaranteed.

Robertson-Harris signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP in 2016, sticking with the club for his first five seasons. Robertson-Harris has appeared in 52 games with 13 starts since making his debut in 2017.

Robertson-Harris started six games for the Bears in 2020, overall appearing in eight before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery in November. He had 10 total tackles, five QB hits, and one tackle for loss. Overall, Robertson-Harris has 7.5 sacks and 30 quarterback hits in 52 contests.

Jaguars, Roy Robertson-Harris agree to three-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk