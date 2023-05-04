Jaguars roundtable: What's the team outlook after NFL Draft? Where do they go from here?

The 2023 NFL Draft quickly came and went with the Jaguars coming away with a franchise-record 13 players through the process to make plays at TIAA Bank Field. Jacksonville utilized three trades to acquire more picks through the draft weekend, ultimately utilizing a staggering 10 picks on Day 3.

With that, Jacksonville certainly believes it got better with Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke preaching value and versatility following the conclusion of the three-day event.

"We feel really good today about the group that we've been able to assemble over the last three days, but now it's up to them," said Baalke. "They've got a seat, a chair in the locker room and that's all they have at this point. Where they fit on the roster, that's up to them to show us exactly where that lies."

Time will tell whether or not the team's draft leads the team to more victories down the road, but we at the Times-Union, including Demetrius Harvey, Juston Lewis, Garry Smits and Gene Frenette, answered some questions that might shed some light on how the process went and what we expect from the team moving forward in our latest roundtable.

The NFL Draft finished just a week ago. Do you think the Jaguars accomplished everything they needed to?

Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson and general manager Trent Baalke flank first round draft pick Anton Harrison during the press conference introducing the newest member of the team. Anton Harrison arrived with his family as he made his first visit at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL after being flown down from the Washington, DC area Friday, April 28, 2023. Harrison, an offensive tackle from the University of Oklahoma, became the Jacksonville Jaguars' first round selection in the 2023 NFL Draft, being the 27 overall pick late Thursday night.

Demetrius Harvey: No, they didn't accomplish everything. The Jaguars went into the draft needing to address depth at edge and cornerback. They took some secondary players and an edge late, but they needed to address them earlier. In all, they did a fine job at taking care of tackle, running back and tight end.

Gene Frenette: No, not everything. They didn't address a big need at cornerback, totally ignoring it until the sixth round with Rutgers' Christian Braswell. Many think the Jaguars will sign a veteran pass-rusher, and a good one will be expensive, but the cornerback room needs some upgrading once you get past Tyson Campbell and Darious Williams, who is likely gone after next season.

Juston Lewis: I think the Jaguars hit on several positions of need in the draft. They still need interior OL depth and help at edge.

Garry Smits: No team ever does (well, maybe the Eagles this year). The first priority, which was forced with the news that Cam Robinson will serve an undetermined suspension for PED violations, was to get an offensive tackle and the pick of Oklahoma's Anton Harrison is growing more and more on every one. He was the fifth tackle taken in the first round but that doesn't mean he can't be a starter and solid performer.

The Jags might have waited too long to draft a player who can play nickel. Florida linebacker Ventrell Miller would likely have been there in the fifth round and four corners were drafted after Miller and before the Jags' next pick. Darius Rush of South Carolina might have made more sense.

What player or players on the team were the biggest "winners" or "losers" coming out of draft weekend?

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tre Herndon (37) takes to the field before a regular season NFL football matchup between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Harvey: Tackle Cam Robinson has to come out of the draft feeling a bit shaky. Wednesday night prior to the draft, it was reported Robinson was set to be suspended for a violation of the league's PED policy. The team also spent its first-round selection on a player that likely takes him out of the lineup with Walker Little slated to start in Robinson's place and Anton Harrison in Little's spot at right tackle.

The clear winner to me is cornerback Tre Herndon — at least for now. Not only did he get a shout-out from Baalke on Day 2, the team did not address the position prior to Round 5.

Frenette: The biggest winner, for now, is Tre Herndon, who is still locked in at nickel back unless the Jaguars make a move there. With Florida's Ventrell Miller getting drafted in the fourth round, a potential loser is linebacker Shaq Quarterman.

Should tackle Cam Robinson get suspended for six games (meaning he would miss 13 straight games), I also wonder what happens to his status if the Jaguars get off to a hot start with Walker Little and first-round draft pick Anton Harrison playing well in his absence.

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Cam Robinson (74) tears up after an apparent injury as quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) pats him on the head during the fourth quarter of a regular season NFL football matchup Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars edged the Dallas Cowboys 40-34 in overtime.

Lewis: It has to be Trevor Lawrence. They drafted a tackle that’s expected to be his protection for the next decade and also added weapons in Brenton Strange and Parker Washington. That’s on top of trading for Calvin Ridley. He must feel like a kid on Christmas.

Smits: You've got to think that Snoop Conner, last year's fifth-round pick, will be on a hot seat with the arrival of third-round pick Tank Bigsby. Conner was a decent special-teams player but as a runner he was good mainly at finding the pile. Bigsby has more wiggle in addition to being a power runner — 17 of his 25 career touchdowns at Auburn were inside the 10.

Linebacker Shaq Quarterman might have to play hard to fend off Ventrell Miller, but Quarterman has been playing for his professional life every year since he was a rookie. I wouldn't be against him.

The clear winner was Tre Herndon. He was re-signed for one year and the Jags didn't take a corner until Christian Braswell in the sixth round. Herndon has been a solid team player for his entire career and that work ethic and loyalty may have paid off for at least another season.

Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke said the team would look to add more talent, potentially via free agency. What position groups and/or players should they target?

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) gets off a pass under pressure by Los Angeles Chargers defensive end Melvin Ingram (54) during the first quarter at SoFi Stadium. Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Harvey: Edge and nickel cornerback will be positions Jacksonville needs to take a look at in the second wave of free agency. A couple of names of note include Yannick Ngakoue, Leonard Floyd, Melvin Ingram, Frank Clark and Justin Houston make sense at edge. Bryce Callahan and Ronald Darby are a couple of names that make sense at nickel.

Frenette: It's pretty obvious that pass-rusher and cornerback top the list. The Jaguars' depth at most positions is pretty solid.

Lewis: I think the Jaguars should look to add depth at edge rusher. The position is thin and I’m not sure they have enough of a veteran presence at the position.

Smits: The usual: versatile cover guys in the secondary and another edge rusher. There are options but they all have drawbacks, such as age and whether they're a good fit in the clubhouse. Corners available include Rock Ya-Sin and Marcus Peters, and edge rushers include former Jaguars Yannick Ngakoue and Leonard Floyd.

What do you want to see from rookie minicamp that is set to take place May 12-14

Cincinnati quarterback Evan Prater is sacked by Louisville's Yasir Abdullah during the second quarter of the Fenway Bowl NCAA college football game at Fenway Park Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Harvey: There won't be much to see, but everyone being healthy and participating will be key heading into the remainder of the offseason and into traning camp. Seeing how fifth-round linebacker Yasir Abdullah lines up and what position group he works with will be telling. The same goes for fellow fifth-round pick, safety Antonio Johnson.

Frenette: Since this minicamp is pretty limited in what players can do, the most interesting thing to watch is how tight end Brenton Strange runs his routes. I'm also curious who among the 11 undrafted free agents — maybe receiver Jaray Jenkins or speedy cornerback Caleb Hayes — looks the part.

Lewis: It’ll be the first chance to see how the rookie class looks. I’ll be watching the defensive side of the ball to see which players could pencil in some early playing time.

Smits: They'll just be going against air but we might still be able to tell if Miller has the coverage skills required as a linebacker. Mostly I'd like to see how RB Tank Bigsby and TE Brenton Strange fit into the offense.

Have your expectations for the team changed at all after the conclusion of free agency and the draft?

From left, Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, wide receiver Christian Kirk, and wide receiver Zay Jones are interviewed during an NFL Draft watch party Thursday, April 27, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field’s Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Fla. The Jacksonville Jaguars selected, with the 27th pick, offensive tackle Anton Harrison from Oklahoma. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Harvey: Only slightly. The team has some questions on the offensive line I didn't really anticipate with Robinson's potential suspension. Baalke intimating that Bartch might not be fully healthy for training camp raise my eyebrows too. Still, the expectation rides with Trevor Lawrence and he remains steady.

Frenette: Not really. I expected the Jaguars to be a clear AFC South favorite before free agency and the draft. Houston, Indianapolis and Tennessee drafting possible future long-term answers at quarterback doesn't change anything for me.

Lewis: My expectations are still the same. I think the team improved and filled a few holes but are a few steps away, in my opinion.

Smits: Not sure the front office and coach Doug Pederson wake up at night worrying about the media's expectations. It was an interesting draft but on the surface, it doesn't merit a low enough grade to prevent this team from winning 10 or 11 games next season.

The NFL is set to announce its schedule next week. Briefly, how many prime-time matchups do you think the Jaguars will get?

A fan holds up a sign before the game of an NFL football regular season matchup AFC South division title game Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville. The Jacksonville Jaguars held off the Tennessee Titans 20-16. [Corey Perrine/Florida Times-Union]

Harvey: The Jaguars have had just 30 prime-time games in their history. They have been in the league since 1995, so they're averaging just over one per year with the NFL having mandated Thursday Night Football matchups for several years now.

The odds don't look good, but the Jaguars have Lawrence at quarterback and that drives ratings. I expect there to be at least three prime-time matchups, including the Thursday nighter.

Frenette: My guess is three prime-time games. Besides the mandatory one on Thursday, I think the Jaguars get one Sunday night and one Monday night game.

Lewis: The NFL has night matchups on Monday, Thursday and Sunday for at least 18 weeks. In total a minimum of 54 primetime games are played. I think the Jaguars will have at least four of those after the showing for the Titans and Chargers matchups last season.

Smits: We'll see if fans' conspiracy theories about how the league views the Jaguars comes to pass. I think they accomplished enough, as a division winner, to get at least one Monday night game and two Thursday games. If they get off to any kind of a decent start, they should get a game flexed to Sunday night.

