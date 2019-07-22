Jaguars rookie safety Zedrick Woods retires

Zedrick Woods’ NFL career went nearly as fast as his 40-yard dash.

According to Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union, the Jaguars’ rookie safety has retired before the start of training camp.

Woods drew the interest of teams when he ran a 4.29-second 40 at the Scouting Combine, the fastest at the event this year.

The former Ole Miss safety was undrafted, and may have just realized his odds at making an NFL roster were slim. The Jaguars now have an open roster spot.