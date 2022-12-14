Jaguars rookie OLB Travon Walker has high-ankle sprain

Jacksonville Jaguars pass rusher Travon Walker is “day-to-day” after an MRI showed the rookie has a high ankle sprain, according to coach Doug Pederson.

Walker, who turns 22 on Sunday, suffered the injury at some point during the second half against the Tennessee Titans. It ended somewhat of a breakout performance for the No. 1 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, who forced a turnover early in the game with a strip-sack.

After the game, Walker wasn’t wearing a boot when he exited the locker room. However, the Jaguars have been conservative on the injury front, keeping running back Travis Etienne Jr. out for almost an entire game after he was cleared to return, and keeping safety Andre Cisco out the last two weeks.

Through 13 games of his rookie year, Walker has 3.5 sacks, one interception, and one forced fumble.

Behind Walker is former first-round pick K’Lavon Chaisson, who was recently activated from the injured reserve after missing eight weeks due to a meniscus injury. Chaisson played only eight defensive snaps in the Jaguars’ 36-22 win over the Tennessee Titans.

The Jaguars could also use Arden Key or Dawuane Smoot at outside linebacker if Walker is held out against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 15.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire