Jaguars rookie Josh Allen has “beast” of a game

All the Josh Allens are having solid preseasons.

But the Bills quarterback might have lost some ground in the namesake competition last night, as the Jaguars rookie defensive end put on a show against the Dolphins.

Allen led the Jaguars with four tackles last night, but he had two for a loss and two quarterback hits, as their defense limited the Dolphins to 10 yards in 14 snaps with the starting defense on the field.

“He’s a beast,” linebacker Myles Jack said, via Phillip Heilman of TheAthletic.com. “They did their research on that pick. That was a great pick. Josh is very talented, very athletic. It’s freaky, man. That’s why I call him ‘LeBron James.’ He’s athletic. He can do a lot of things.”

That kind of performance is what the Jaguars envisioned when they drafted the Kentucky pass-rusher seventh overall this year, and he adds to what was already a talented group of players on that side of the ball. They also love his approach.

“Whatever you see tonight, I can promise you that kid, he’s going to work twice as hard, he’s going to be twice as pissed if he missed something,” Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said. “That’s how he is. And he goes after it.”

And now that they have a quarterback in Nick Foles, it might matter.