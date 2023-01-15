Jaguars roar within 30-28 as Trevor Lawrence finds Christian Kirk
The Jacksonville Jaguars were raging in the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Trevor Lawrence hit Christian Kirk for a touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to make it 30-26.
Lawrence to Kirk! Here come the Jags!



The Jaguars went for 2 points rather than trying to close within a field goal.
The ball was moved to the 1-yard line because the Chargers’ Joey Bosa threw his helmet when heading to the sideline after the TD, believing the Jags should have been called for a false start.
Joey Bosa is NOT happy

Lawrence stuck the ball over the goal line and suddenly a team that was down 27-0 was within 30-28.
AIR LAWRENCE. Two-point conversion is GOOD.


