The Jaguars have an impressive haul of draft picks, with two in the first round (thanks to the Jalen Ramsey trade) and 10 overall. But they wouldn’t mind more.

Jaguars General Manager Dave Caldwell sounded interested in trading down in the first round, noting that with both their own pick (No. 9 overall) and the Rams’ pick (No. 20 overall) the Jaguars will have options.

“You know you have the one at 20 sitting there,″ Caldwell said, via the Florida Times-Union, “if you want to move back from nine and pick up some picks later. . . . We’ll see what we have come draft day.″

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The Jaguars are also likely to first franchise tag and then trade defensive end Yannick Ngakoue, which would bring in even more picks. And the Jaguars have also already acquired the Rams’ first- and fourth-round picks in the 2021 draft.

Add all that draft capital up, and the Jaguars look poised to add a lot of young talent to a roster that, after finishing 5-11 and 6-10 the last two years, clearly needs it.

Jaguars rich in draft picks, open to trading for more originally appeared on Pro Football Talk