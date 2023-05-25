Jaguars reverse course, trade K Riley Patterson to Detroit Lions for late-round draft pick

Though it appeared that Jaguars kicker Riley Patterson was slated to hit the waiver wire, the team has actually agreed to trade the third-year kicker to the Detroit Lions for a late-round draft choice instead of letting him free on the open market, the Lions announced late Thursday afternoon.

NFL transactions are not made official until 4 p.m. ET, so it appears that the Lions jumped in at the 11th hour after Jacksonville decided to move on from Patterson, ultimately signing former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

When McManus' signing was announced by the team Thursday morning, the Jaguars also announced that they'd waived Patterson.

The Jaguars are currently slated to own eight picks in the 2024 NFL Draft but will lose at least one due to the team's trade for wide receiver Calvin Ridley - likely a second or third-round pick, and the team will gain at least two compensatory picks after losing right tackle Jawaan Taylor and defensive lineman Arden Key to free agency.

Jacksonville finding a trade partner for Patterson doesn't come as a surprise after he nailed 87.8 percent of his kicks in 2022. Patterson was with the Lions prior to being picked up by the Jaguars at final cuts last year. During his stint with Detroit, Patterson converted on 13 out of 14 field goals and all 16 extra points in six games played.

After it was announced that Patterson would be waived, the kicker took to Instagram to say his goodbyes to the team.

"All love here. Thankful to have been apart [sic] of such an amazing team and organization. Friendships and experiences that will never leave my wife and I. Jeremiah 29:11. Extremely [grateful]," he wrote under the Jaguars' goodbye message.

