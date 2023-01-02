Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday.

On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.

The all-teal combo was the winner of the poll with 37.5 percent of the vote.

The Jaguars wore the teal-on-teal combo earlier this season during a 27-20 win over the Las Vegas Raiders. It was only the fourth time in franchise history the Jaguars wore teal jerseys with teal pants.

Jacksonville opened as a touchdown favorite for its Week 18 matchup against Tennessee.

The Jaguars currently lead the AFC South by one game, but would lose the division title if the Titans win Saturday. Tennessee owns the better divisional record and owns the tiebreaker over Jacksonville.

The Titans haven’t announced their uniform for the upcoming matchup, but the team did announce that Joshua Dobbs will get the start at quarterback.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire