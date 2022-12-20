Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 16 vs. Jets
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear their Christmas best on Sunday for a road game against the New York Jets.
On Tuesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear white jerseys over white pants for their Thursday Night Football contest at MetLife Stadium.
The Jaguars’ Stormtrooper look will be matched up against the Jets’ all-black uniforms, complete with their new black helmets.
Jacksonville wore the all-whites on the road during a 38-10 blowout win in Week 3 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Since then, the white jerseys have made several appearances, but the white pants have stayed on the shelves.
The Jaguars wore white-on-white twice during the 2021 season, once at home against the Denver Broncos and then later in the year for a road game against the New England Patriots.
Jacksonville is 8-7 all-time against the Jets in the regular season. The teams met in the playoffs in January 1999, but New York won to advance to the AFC Championship.