Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 15 vs. Cowboys

The Jacksonville Jaguars are going with blackout uniforms for a Week 15 home game against the Dallas Cowboys.

On Wednesday, the Jaguars announced they’ll wear black jerseys over black pants for the crucial game Sunday.

The announcement presumably means the visiting Cowboys will wear their traditional white jerseys over silver pants.

Jacksonville has brought along its blackout combination for its annual trip to London, but the team hasn’t worn black-on-black much outside of those games overseas. The last time the Jaguars wore them at TIAA Bank Field was during a 31-10 loss to the Tennnessee Titans in December 2020.

There are high stakes for both teams Sunday with the Cowboys able to clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win. The Jaguars can’t say the same, but the team can continue to close the distance on the Titans in the AFC South.

Jacksonville needs to make up at least one game over the next three weeks to set up a Week 18 duel against Tennessee for the divisional crown.

