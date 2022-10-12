Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 6 vs. Colts

Last time the Jacksonville Jaguars played the Indianapolis Colts they dominated in a 24-0 shutout victory. So why change a thing for the rematch four weeks later?

The Jaguars announced Wednesday that they’ll wear the same white-over-black uniform combination that they wore against the Colts in Week 2.

Teal has been the unlucky color so far during the 2022 season with the team 0-2 in teal jerseys and 0-1 with teal pants. The Jaguars wore white-over-black in a win against the Colts and an all-white combination a week later against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Week 6 uniform is the first time in 2022 that the team has repeated a combo.

Last year, white jerseys over black pants was an 0-5 combination, although most uniforms had lackluster results during the Jaguars’ 3-14 season.

The Jaguars enter Week 6 as a slight underdog, despite blowing out the Colts less than a month ago. Since earning back-to-back wins over the Colts and Chargers, Jacksonville has lost two straight.

