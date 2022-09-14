Jaguars reveal uniform combination for home opener vs. Colts

The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear white jerseys over black pants for their home opener at TIAA Bank Field against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Last week, the team wore teal jerseys over white pants in a 28-22 loss to the Washington Commanders. The Jaguars revealed the Week 2 duds on social media.

The white-over-black combo was 0-5 last season with losses against the Cincinnati Bengals, Seattle Seahawks, Los Angeles Rams, Tennessee Titans, and New York Jets. The teal-over-white combo that the Jaguars wore in Week 1 was 2-1 last season, which included the Week 18 upset victory over the Colts.

With the Jaguars in white jerseys, the Colts will presumably be wearing blue jerseys over white pants. Indianapolis wore that same combo in a 20-20 season opening tie against the Houston Texans.

Kickoff on Sunday is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET.

