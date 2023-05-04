Jaguars reveal jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks

The Jacksonville Jaguars announced on Thursday the jersey numbers for the 13 players they picked in the 2023 NFL draft.

The team tweeted that first-round pick Anton Harrison, who wore No. 71 in college will switch to become No. 76 with the Jaguars.

Here are the jersey numbers for the Jaguars’ 2023 draftees:

OT Anton Harrison – No. 76

TE Brenton Strange – No. 85

RB Tank Bigsby – No. 4

LB Ventrell Miller – No. 51

DL Tyler Lacy – No. 93

OLB Yasir Abdullah – No. 56

S Antonio Johnson – No. 26

WR Parker Washington – No. 11

CB Christian Braswell – No. 36

CB Erick Hallett II – No. 40

OL Cooper Hodges – No. 75

DL Raymond Vohasek – No. 59

FB Derek Parish – No. 43

Among the most interesting choices is Miller wearing the No. 51 jersey, which has been unoccupied since Paul Posluszny left the team after the 2017 season. Washington will take over the No. 11 jersey that was previously owner by Marvin Jones Jr.

The undrafted additions to the roster will wear the following numbers:

DT Jayson Ademolia – No. 66

OLB D.J. Coleman – No. 54

WR Elijah Cooks – No. 84

CB Kaleb Hayes – No. 43

LB Dequan Jackson – No. 55

OL Samuel Jackson – No. 62

WR Jaray Jenkins – No. 87

CB Oliver Martin – No. 88

TE Leonard Taylor – No. 49

CB Divaad Wilson – No. 27

More Jaguars news!

Eagles to sign former Jaguars TE Dan Arnold to 1-year deal Jaguars' Tank Bigsby to attend NFLPA Rookie Premiere Ex-Jaguars DE Austen Lane to make UFC debut in Jacksonville

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire