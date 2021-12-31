Jaguars return key players off COVID-19 list ahead of matchup against Patriots

The Jacksonville Jaguars (2-13) would have a handful with the New England Patriots (9-6) if they had their full roster available.

To make things worse, they had 27 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list and practice squad/COVID-19 list on Friday morning. The Patriots have a few players on the list, but the team is mostly present and will be at full health, with the goal of moving on past their two-game losing streak.

The Jaguars announced later on Friday afternoon that they’ve activated key players in Josh Allen, Myles Jack, Laviska Shenault Jr. and more. Jacksonville activated seven total players, leaving only 20 on the COVID list now.

We have signed OL D.J. Fluker to the practice squad and activated the following players from the Reserve/COVID-19 list: DE/OLB Josh Allen

RB Travis Etienne Jr. (returns to injured reserve)

TE Luke Farrell

LB Myles Jack

WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE/OLB Jordan Smith

LB Damien Wilson — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) December 31, 2021

The Patriots can clinch a playoff spot much easier if they walk away with a victory over the Jaguars.

Follow Patriots Wire Podcast:Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts