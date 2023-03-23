Jaguars restructure Folorunso Fatukasi’s deal to clear $5.9 million

The Jacksonville Jaguars cleared a chunk of cap space with a restructure of Folorunso Fatukasi’s contract, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Per Yates, the Jaguars converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus to clear $5.9 million in space.

Fatukasi, 28, joined the Jaguars last year on a three-year, $30 million deal after beginning his career with the New York Jets. In his first season in Jacksonville, Fatukasi recorded 1.5 sacks, two tackles for loss, and three pass deflections.

Jacksonville entered the 2023 offseason with one of the more precarious salary cap situations after a free agency spending spree in 2022. The team cleared space by cutting ties with cornerback Shaquill Griffin, extending Roy Robertson-Harris, and restructuring the contracts of Christian Kirk, Foye Oluokun, Zay Jones, and Brandon Scherff.

Still, the Jaguars haven’t had much money to go after big-name free agents. On Wednesday, the team reportedly reached deals with three players: running back D’Ernest Johnson, and defensive linemen Henry Mondeaux and Michael Dogbe.

