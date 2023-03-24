The Jaguars restructured the contract of defensive lineman Foley Fatukasi to create some cap space.

Field Yates of ESPN reports that the team has converted $7.375 million of Fatukasi’s base salary into a signing bonus. It has created $5.9 million in cap space for 2023.

The Jaguars also added three void years to Fatukasi’s deal.

Fatukasi signed a three-year, $40 million contract that included $20 million in guaranteed money a year ago. He was scheduled to count $12.745 million against the cap.

The Jaguars currently have $10.302 million in cap space.

Fatukasi started 13 of the 14 games he played in 2022 and totaled 24 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two tackles for loss.

Jaguars restructure Foley Fatukasi’s contract to clear $5.9 million of cap space originally appeared on Pro Football Talk