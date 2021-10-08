Jaguars resign OL Austen Pleasants to practice squad

Jacksonville has made a move with its practice squad, as offensive lineman Austen Pleasants has been brought back into the fold. This move comes after offensive lineman Badara Traore was placed on the practice squad injury list.

The 6-foot, 7-inch Pleasants was originally signed by the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Ohio last season. He didn’t make the final 53-man roster but was placed on the practice squad. After the season, he signed a futures contract with the team.

Pleasants was released this offseason ahead of the final roster cut date after mostly seeing action on the interior at guard throughout training camp. With him coming back, it could be a sign that Jacksonville wants more bodies on the interior with A.J. Cann struggling while Ben Bartch and Tyler Shatley are the only non-starting interior players on the active roster.

The nature and severity of Traore’s injury remain unclear, but it seems Pleasants will be around the locker room for at least the short-term future.