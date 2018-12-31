Jaguars reportedly void Leonard Fournette’s remaining guarantees

The tongue-lashing that Jaguars V.P. of football operations Tom Coughlin gave running back Leonard Fournette was just the beginning. The next step involves potentially picking $7.1 million out of his pockets.

According to the Associated Press, the Jaguars have informed Fournette that they have voided the remaining guarantees on his first-round rookie deal. The team acquired the ability to do it after Fournette was suspended for one game earlier this season, after exiting the bench and participating in a fight at Buffalo.

Fournette has the ability to challenge the move, and he’s got 7.1 million reasons to try.

If the void stands, the Jaguars would be able to cut Fournette with no further financial liability, this year or next year. The Jaguars could also try to trade Fournette, since his new team wouldn’t be automatically on the hook for more than $2.9 million in 2019 and more than $4.1 million in 2020.

And here’s where we point out that the Jaguars drafted Fournette at a time when both Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson were on the board.