Jaguars reportedly trade K Riley Patterson to Lions

The Jacksonville Jaguars reversed course and traded Riley Patterson to the Detroit Lions, according to multiple reports, hours after announcing earlier in the day that they planned to waive the kicker.

Jacksonville will receive a conditional seventh-round selection in the 2026 NFL draft as compensation for Patterson, according to Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 in Houston.

Patterson, 23, was claimed by the Jaguars in August 2022 after he was waived by the Lions at the end of preseason. In 17 games in Jacksonville, Patterson made 30 of his 35 field goal attempts. He also nailed a 36-yard game-winner in the playoffs to beat the Los Angeles Chargers.

Former @MemphisFB kicker Riley Patterson kicks the game winning field goal for the @Jaguars #DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/4kHKBhXZvU — Grind City Media (@grindcitymedia) January 15, 2023

Earlier in the offseason, the Jaguars retained Patterson by tendering him as an exclusive-rights free agent. However, he was replaced on the roster Thursday when the Jaguars signed former Denver Broncos kicker Brandon McManus.

The trade is the first made by any NFL team that involves a 2026 selection. The conditions that would complete the deal are not yet known.

