Jaguars reportedly signing CB Tevaughn Campbell from Raiders

The Jacksonville Jaguars plan to add cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the active roster following the decision to shelf veteran Shaquill Griffin on the injured reserve, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said that the team was adding another cornerback to the roster who was expected to be in the building before the end of the day. However, the move wasn’t on the NFL’s list of transactions Wednesday and will likely be made official on Thursday.

Campbell, 29, spent the last three seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, appearing in 30 games with the team and starting 11. In September, Campbell was released by the Chargers and a month later he was added to the Las Vegas Raiders’ practice squad.

During his time with the Chargers, Campbell recorded 62 tackles, seven passes defended, and scored two touchdowns: a pick six and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

The Raiders had Campbell on their practice squad for less than two weeks before the Jaguars decided to snag the veteran cornerback.

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire