Jaguars reportedly sign RB D’Ernest Johnson to 1-year deal

Jacksonville Jaguars coach Doug Pederson guaranteed the team would add to its running back room during the 2023 offseason and that promised was fulfilled Wednesday with the addition of running back D’Ernest Johnson on a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Johnson, 27, began his career in rookie minicamp with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2018, but didn’t stick with the team. After a stint with the Orlando Apollos of the Alliance of American Football, he signed with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

In four seasons with the Browns, Johnson only had 141 carries but recorded 738 yards (5.2 yards per carry) and three touchdowns. He also added 229 receiving yards on 31 receptions.

In Jacksonville, Johnson joins a backfield led by Travis Etienne Jr., who had 1,125 rushing yards in his de facto rookie year in 2022.

Behind Etienne are JaMycal Hasty, who re-signed with the Jaguars earlier this month, and 2022 fifth-round pick Snoop Conner.

