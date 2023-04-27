Jaguars reportedly sign DaVon Hamilton to 3-year, $34.5 million extension

One night before the 2023 draft, the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to terms on a three-year, $34.5 million extension with nose tackle DaVon Hamilton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Hamilton, 26, was a third-round pick in 2020 and has taken the reins as the team’s full-time starting nose tackle. During the 2022 season, he recorded 2.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, and 56 total tackles.

After finishing with 53.9 and 52.8 grades on Pro Football Focus in his first two NFL seasons, Hamilton received a 74.9 grade in 2022. Outside linebacker Josh Allen and cornerback Tyson Campbell were the only defensive starters for the Jaguars who graded higher.

Hamilton was set to play the 2023 season on the final year of his rookie contract.

Further details of the contract will reveal its effect on the Jaguars’ salary cap situation, but Rapoport says the defensive tackle is due to make more than $18.7 million in the first year of the extension.

Hamilton, who measures in at 6’4, 335 pounds, is the only defensive player on the Jaguars listed at over 320 pounds.

More Jaguars news!

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire